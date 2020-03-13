Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 69,277 Shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,144,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,277 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.15% of Johnson Controls International worth $46,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,751,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,376,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,776,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,839,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,782,000. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 21,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $901,042.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,006,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,265,616.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of JCI stock traded up $2.29 on Friday, hitting $32.81. The stock had a trading volume of 9,786,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,374,699. Johnson Controls International PLC has a twelve month low of $30.52 and a twelve month high of $44.82. The firm has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.63.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.06%.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

