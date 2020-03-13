Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stock Holdings in Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,566,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,229 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 7.97% of Turning Point Brands worth $44,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the third quarter valued at about $320,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 2,006.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 235,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 223,998 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 204.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 21,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 14,168 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 15.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 576.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 362,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,367,000 after purchasing an additional 309,252 shares during the last quarter. 44.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Turning Point Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

TPB stock traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.95. The company had a trading volume of 192,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,749. The firm has a market cap of $398.94 million, a PE ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 4.68. Turning Point Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $16.90 and a 12 month high of $57.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.83.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $80.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.47 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 39.66% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business’s revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands Inc will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is currently 9.68%.

Turning Point Brands Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff; and contracts for and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco products.

