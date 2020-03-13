Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Price Target Cut to C$1.25 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 127.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TWM. CIBC lowered Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “negative” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$2.00 to C$0.85 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$1.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Desjardins lowered Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$1.75 to C$1.20 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Industrial Alliance Securities boosted their target price on Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure from C$1.60 to C$1.70 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.49.

Get Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure stock traded up C$0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting C$0.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,246,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.47, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $264.84 million and a P/E ratio of 14.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.03. Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of C$0.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.55.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas liquids (NGLs) primarily in North America. The company transports ethane, propane, butane, and natural gasoline through gathering systems, processing plants, and pipelines.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.