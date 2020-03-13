Titcoin Trading 13.5% Lower This Week (TIT)

Titcoin (CURRENCY:TIT) traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Titcoin has a market cap of $14,971.66 and $3.00 worth of Titcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Titcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Titcoin has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Titcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,670.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $180.71 or 0.03186610 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00732140 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00005465 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00023526 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000482 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Titcoin Coin Profile

Titcoin (TIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2014. Titcoin’s total supply is 65,993,582 coins. The official website for Titcoin is www.joy-toilet.com/titcoin . Titcoin’s official Twitter account is @OfficialTitcoin

Titcoin Coin Trading

Titcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Titcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Titcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Titcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.