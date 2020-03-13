TOKPIE (TKP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $23,204.63

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One TOKPIE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including VinDAX and token.store. During the last week, TOKPIE has traded 33.9% lower against the dollar. TOKPIE has a market capitalization of $23,204.63 and $87.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TOKPIE alerts:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000266 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 174.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Wallet Plus X (WPX) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000145 BTC.

CoinHe Token (CHT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002066 BTC.

About TOKPIE

TOKPIE is a token. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,677,665 tokens. The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io . TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling TOKPIE

TOKPIE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: token.store and VinDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOKPIE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TOKPIE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TOKPIE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOKPIE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.