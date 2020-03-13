TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports. TransAct Technologies had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 million.

NASDAQ TACT opened at $7.77 on Friday. TransAct Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.29 and a 52-week high of $13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $63.20 million, a P/E ratio of 129.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average of $11.19.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of TransAct Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

