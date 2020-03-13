TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Rating Increased to Outperform at National Bank Financial

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) was upgraded by research analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$16.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$17.50. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RNW. CIBC lifted their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$16.50 price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TD Securities downgraded TransAlta Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. TransAlta Renewables has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.75.

Shares of TransAlta Renewables stock traded up C$1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$13.40. 1,331,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.55, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.76. TransAlta Renewables has a 52 week low of C$11.99 and a 52 week high of C$18.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.07.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 6, 2019, it owned and operated 21 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, and 1 natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,414 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

