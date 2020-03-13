Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 18,447 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 173.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,447 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 15,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. 55.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ENB traded up $4.97 on Friday, hitting $30.93. The stock had a trading volume of 9,964,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,751,425. Enbridge Inc has a 52-week low of $25.59 and a 52-week high of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $63.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.13 and a 200-day moving average of $37.80.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $9.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.54.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

