Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 59,270 Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 59,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAGP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 12,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

PAGP traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $7.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,557,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,450,048. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.26. Plains GP Holdings LP has a 12 month low of $6.46 and a 12 month high of $25.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.59 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.47%.

In other news, insider Harry N. Pefanis purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.39 per share, with a total value of $431,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 213,653 shares in the company, valued at $3,074,466.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Harry N. Pefanis purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $147,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 233,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,686.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 185,187 shares of company stock valued at $2,668,131. 16.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PAGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.14.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

