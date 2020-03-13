Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 72,306 FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 72,306 shares of the information security company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FEYE. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in FireEye in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,499,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FireEye during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,225,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of FireEye by 27.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,238,934 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $29,867,000 after purchasing an additional 486,491 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of FireEye by 3,511.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 241,972 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 235,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FireEye by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 307,488 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 223,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FEYE. SunTrust Banks upgraded FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub cut FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded FireEye from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on FireEye from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Shares of FEYE traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.01. 5,220,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,327,813. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. FireEye Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $18.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 0.99.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information security company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 19.35% and a negative net margin of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $235.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that FireEye Inc will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $1,082,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 345,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,225,622.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

