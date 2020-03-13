Trexquant Investment LP Boosts Position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) by 62.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,046 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the third quarter worth about $4,708,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 1,071.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 374,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,852,000 after acquiring an additional 342,503 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the fourth quarter valued at $542,000. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 69.2% during the third quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 311,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,925,000 after acquiring an additional 127,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ASH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.56.

In other Ashland Global news, CEO Guillermo Novo purchased 12,900 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.96 per share, with a total value of $1,018,584.00. Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ashland Global stock traded up $1.47 on Friday, reaching $53.08. 592,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,728. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.75 and a 200 day moving average of $75.43. Ashland Global Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $48.90 and a 52 week high of $81.82.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Ashland Global had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ashland Global Holdings Inc will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.00%.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

