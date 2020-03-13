Trexquant Investment LP Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 98.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,540.0% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $12.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,681,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,034. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $140.23 and a 52 week high of $192.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.76.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.