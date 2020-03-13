Trexquant Investment LP Cuts Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,032 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,632 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Hologic by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,715,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $716,070,000 after purchasing an additional 254,580 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hologic by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,447,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $597,649,000 after buying an additional 240,985 shares during the period. AJO LP lifted its position in Hologic by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,498,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $130,432,000 after buying an additional 785,593 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Hologic by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,334,937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $121,907,000 after buying an additional 847,038 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Hologic by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,232,331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $116,551,000 after buying an additional 459,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HOLX shares. TheStreet upgraded Hologic from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup began coverage on Hologic in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Hologic from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.93.

NASDAQ HOLX traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.58. 3,987,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,288,568. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.13 and a 1-year high of $55.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.90.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. Hologic had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $850.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 19,624 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total value of $1,037,324.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 16,348 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $845,682.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

