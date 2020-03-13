Trexquant Investment LP Grows Stock Holdings in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 381.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Flowserve by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 12,116,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,017,000 after buying an additional 53,150 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Flowserve by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,371,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,369,000 after buying an additional 68,949 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Flowserve by 50.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,302,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,554,000 after buying an additional 774,978 shares during the period. SPF Beheer BV grew its position in Flowserve by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 1,697,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,800,000 after buying an additional 57,536 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Flowserve by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 891,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,357,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the period. 96.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLS traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,364,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,964. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.66. Flowserve Corp has a 12 month low of $22.69 and a 12 month high of $54.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.70 and a 200 day moving average of $46.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Flowserve Corp will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.55%.

In related news, Director Sujeet Chand bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.57 per share, for a total transaction of $43,570.00. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FLS shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Flowserve presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

