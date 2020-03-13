Trexquant Investment LP Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 70.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,130 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,062,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,041,000 after acquiring an additional 798,176 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 400.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 715,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,563,000 after acquiring an additional 572,409 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 168.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 558,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,754,000 after acquiring an additional 350,323 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP grew its position in Synopsys by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,295,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $180,389,000 after acquiring an additional 287,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Synopsys by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,940,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $409,354,000 after acquiring an additional 273,314 shares during the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Synopsys from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.83.

In other news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $637,150.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,678.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 212,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.74, for a total value of $31,778,421.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,895,486.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 279,624 shares of company stock worth $41,606,420. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SNPS traded up $10.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,031,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,490. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.56. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.11 and a 52 week high of $166.87.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $834.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.55 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

