Trexquant Investment LP Has $1.20 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 122.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,106 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CXI Advisors bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 165.9% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $3.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.53. The company had a trading volume of 12,226,078 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.02. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.