Trexquant Investment LP Has $1.23 Million Stake in BankUnited (NYSE:BKU)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) by 44.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,257 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 412.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 3,160.5% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in BankUnited by 409.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares during the period. 97.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a report on Monday, January 27th. TheStreet cut shares of BankUnited from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BankUnited from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.29.

NYSE:BKU traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,369,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,351. BankUnited has a 1 year low of $22.74 and a 1 year high of $37.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.66 and a 200-day moving average of $33.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. BankUnited had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $223.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BankUnited will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.84%.

BankUnited Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

