Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $1.12 Million Investment in Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.06% of Atkore International Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Atkore International Group by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,336,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,522,000 after buying an additional 1,053,635 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Atkore International Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,715,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,423,000 after buying an additional 34,500 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atkore International Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,475,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,680,000 after buying an additional 232,764 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Atkore International Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,007,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,755,000 after buying an additional 41,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Atkore International Group by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 286,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,612,000 after buying an additional 184,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Atkore International Group alerts:

Shares of Atkore International Group stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $29.16. 608,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,111. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Atkore International Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $43.50.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $447.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.80 million. Atkore International Group had a return on equity of 67.84% and a net margin of 7.68%. Atkore International Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share.

In related news, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $37,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,698.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $253,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,703.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Atkore International Group in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

Atkore International Group Profile

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

See Also: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.