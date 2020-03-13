Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cerner by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $635,000. Starboard Value LP grew its position in shares of Cerner by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 3,325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,665,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cerner by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,227,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,413,000 after acquiring an additional 180,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,645,000. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

NASDAQ:CERN traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.43. 6,409,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,419,956. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $56.11 and a twelve month high of $80.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.86.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Cerner had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cerner news, CFO Marc G. Naughton sold 176,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total transaction of $13,930,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,260,176.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randy D. Sims sold 188,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $15,102,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 392,180 shares of company stock valued at $31,200,356 in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CERN has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Cerner from to in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cerner from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cerner from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra lifted their target price on Cerner from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cerner from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.26.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Read More: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.