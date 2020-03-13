Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 5.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 14.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,615,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,319,000 after acquiring an additional 693,350 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 61,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 12.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael John Curcio sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $93,989.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,423.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 32,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $1,453,192.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,781,264.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ETFC. UBS Group lowered shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of E*TRADE Financial in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.19.

E*TRADE Financial stock traded up $5.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.11. 10,980,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,538,908. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $57.30.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.06 million. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 17.09%. E*TRADE Financial’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

