Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Shares in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 43,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 3.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 4.9% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 59,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 8.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 11.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,542,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,921,000 after purchasing an additional 51,883 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NiSource alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NI shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays cut shares of NiSource from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.55.

Shares of NiSource stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,373,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,902,517. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.31. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.42 and a 12-month high of $30.67.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.13%. As a group, analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.64%.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

Featured Article: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.