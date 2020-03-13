Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 7,664 Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,664 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 315.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 231,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,057,000 after acquiring an additional 175,513 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 519.4% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 146,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,765,000 after purchasing an additional 122,983 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,274,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $383,989,000 after purchasing an additional 112,955 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 494,144 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,440,000 after purchasing an additional 106,597 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 233.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,432,000 after purchasing an additional 84,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,490 shares in the company, valued at $15,553,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.28, for a total value of $151,144.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,809,030.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DECK. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.73.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock traded down $1.47 on Friday, reaching $129.63. The stock had a trading volume of 998,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,241. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.71. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $121.14 and a fifty-two week high of $203.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The textile maker reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $938.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.43 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

