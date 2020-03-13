Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,363,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,340,000 after acquiring an additional 340,141 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 442,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,737,000 after acquiring an additional 88,517 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 344,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,678,000 after acquiring an additional 58,905 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 141,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,451,000 after acquiring an additional 46,159 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,760,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,667,000 after acquiring an additional 43,929 shares during the period. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Middleby alerts:

In other Middleby news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 1,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.97 per share, with a total value of $96,101.85. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,467.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.49 per share, with a total value of $50,407.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,443 shares in the company, valued at $225,953.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 2,115 shares of company stock valued at $197,166. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MIDD. ValuEngine upgraded Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Middleby presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.40.

Shares of MIDD traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,685,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,936. Middleby Corp has a twelve month low of $69.93 and a twelve month high of $142.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.51 and its 200-day moving average is $112.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.38.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.29. Middleby had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $787.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Middleby’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Middleby Corp will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Middleby Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.