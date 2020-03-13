Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:UBX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,391. Unity Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $4.89 and a twelve month high of $10.41. The stock has a market cap of $234.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of -0.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.81.

A number of analysts have commented on UBX shares. BidaskClub upgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.81.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase 1 clinical study for musculoskeletal disease; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders.

