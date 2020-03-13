Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Acquired by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2020

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGSH. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 129.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,519,000 after acquiring an additional 116,000 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Element Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 204,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,460,000 after acquiring an additional 10,045 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,720,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,199,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,946,000 after acquiring an additional 57,391 shares during the period.

VGSH traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,857,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,158. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $62.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.24 and its 200-day moving average is $60.98.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

About Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit