Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Acquired by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGSH. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 129.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,519,000 after acquiring an additional 116,000 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Element Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 204,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,460,000 after acquiring an additional 10,045 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,720,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,199,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,946,000 after acquiring an additional 57,391 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF alerts:

VGSH traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,857,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,158. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $62.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.24 and its 200-day moving average is $60.98.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

About Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.