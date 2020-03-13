Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,694 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $728,007,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,570,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,263,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644,196 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,174,150 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $914,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,010 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 15,096.8% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,819,517 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $111,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,620,912 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,739,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $2.97 on Friday, reaching $54.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,734,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,057,682. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.49. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.75 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.54.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The business had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VZ. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. HSBC cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Cowen raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.42.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

