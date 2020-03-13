Westport Innovations (TSE:WPT) Price Target Cut to C$14.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2020

Westport Innovations (TSE:WPT) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$14.80 to C$14.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WPT. CIBC lowered their price target on Westport Innovations from C$15.00 to C$14.25 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Westport Innovations from C$15.00 to C$14.75 in a report on Friday.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit