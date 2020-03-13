Westport Innovations (TSE:WPT) Price Target Cut to C$14.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Westport Innovations (TSE:WPT) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$14.80 to C$14.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WPT. CIBC lowered their price target on Westport Innovations from C$15.00 to C$14.25 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Westport Innovations from C$15.00 to C$14.75 in a report on Friday.

