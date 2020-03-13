Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) had its target price upped by research analysts at TD Securities from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 65.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.30.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.11. 6,701,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,823,824. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $19.73 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.29.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $223.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.57 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 41,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 9,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 76,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. 56.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.