Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) had its target price upped by research analysts at TD Securities from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 65.91% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.30.
Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.11. 6,701,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,823,824. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $19.73 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.29.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 41,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 9,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 76,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. 56.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Wheaton Precious Metals
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
