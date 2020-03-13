Whitecap Resources Inc (TSE:WCP) Senior Officer Acquires C$55,375.00 in Stock

Whitecap Resources Inc (TSE:WCP) Senior Officer Darin Roy Dunlop bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,375.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 259,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$574,641.88.

TSE WCP opened at C$1.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $868.39 million and a P/E ratio of -3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.94, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$4.31 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.42. Whitecap Resources Inc has a one year low of C$1.25 and a one year high of C$5.98.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.0285 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 26.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -88.42%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WCP. Laurentian cut their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$6.50 to C$3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.88.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

