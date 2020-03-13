William Blair Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its position in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,723 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXP. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,345,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,965,000 after purchasing an additional 404,860 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,107,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,431,000 after buying an additional 54,241 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 14,164.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 740,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,611,000 after buying an additional 734,854 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 841.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 498,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,179,000 after buying an additional 445,397 shares during the period. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 478,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,384,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXP stock traded up $11.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 736,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,329. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.48 and a 1 year high of $97.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.48 and its 200-day moving average is $89.18.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.06). Eagle Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.81% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $350.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.92%.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director David B. Powers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.02, for a total transaction of $1,760,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,938,450.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cfra raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on Eagle Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Standpoint Research raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Eagle Materials in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.14.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

