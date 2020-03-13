Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Will Post Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) will post $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Procter & Gamble’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the highest is $1.13. Procter & Gamble posted earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will report full year earnings of $4.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.94 to $5.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Procter & Gamble.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS.

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.86.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $12.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.07. 17,232,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,722,939. The company has a market cap of $275.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. Procter & Gamble has a 52 week low of $99.09 and a 52 week high of $128.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.93%.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PG. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,813 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,396,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,161,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,202 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $3,338,757,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,341,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,167,000 after acquiring an additional 305,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,417,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,143,000 after acquiring an additional 298,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

