Zacks: LiqTech International Inc (NASDAQ:LIQT) Given $8.50 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of LiqTech International Inc (NASDAQ:LIQT) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $8.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned LiqTech International an industry rank of 182 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of LiqTech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of LiqTech International stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $3.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,926. LiqTech International has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.39. The company has a market capitalization of $75.41 million, a P/E ratio of -88.75 and a beta of 1.22.

About LiqTech International

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, provides technologies for gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes and systems for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber bleed water.

