Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Mar 13th, 2020

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $189.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.29 million. Zagg had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Zagg updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 0.50-0.50 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $0.50 EPS.

Zagg stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.67. 822,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,078. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.41 and its 200-day moving average is $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $155.03 million, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.28. Zagg has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $10.92.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Zagg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Zagg from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zagg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Zagg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Zagg Company Profile

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers screen protection products; protective cases to protect device-specific mobile devices and tablets; power management products for tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; power stations, wireless chargers, car and wall chargers, portable power products, and power wallets; earbuds, headphones, and speakers; and device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, mophie, IFROGZ, BRAVEN, Gear4, and HALO brands.

