Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $189.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.29 million. Zagg had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Zagg updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.50-0.50 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $0.50 EPS.

Zagg stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.67. 822,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,078. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.41 and its 200-day moving average is $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $155.03 million, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.28. Zagg has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $10.92.

Get Zagg alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Zagg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Zagg from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zagg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Zagg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers screen protection products; protective cases to protect device-specific mobile devices and tablets; power management products for tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; power stations, wireless chargers, car and wall chargers, portable power products, and power wallets; earbuds, headphones, and speakers; and device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, mophie, IFROGZ, BRAVEN, Gear4, and HALO brands.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Zagg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zagg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.