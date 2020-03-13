ZrCoin (ZRC) Price Reaches $0.87 on Exchanges

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. ZrCoin has a market capitalization of $3.96 million and $72,748.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZrCoin token can now be purchased for $0.87 or 0.00015270 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex and HitBTC. During the last week, ZrCoin has traded 39.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00017746 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $122.94 or 0.02167878 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 487.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00195679 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00044412 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000712 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 69.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00026305 BTC.

About ZrCoin

ZrCoin was first traded on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,578,601 tokens. ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io . ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZrCoin Token Trading

ZrCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZrCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

