Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZYNE opened at $3.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 4.23. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $16.47.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZYNE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.29.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder.

