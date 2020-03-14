$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) This Quarter

Brokerages expect National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) to post $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for National Beverage’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. National Beverage reported earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Beverage will report full-year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for National Beverage.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. National Beverage had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 31.57%. The firm had revenue of $223.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FIZZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub raised National Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Cfra raised National Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.31.

Shares of National Beverage stock traded up $1.30 on Monday, hitting $40.18. 309,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,596. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.22. National Beverage has a 1-year low of $35.71 and a 1-year high of $60.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in National Beverage by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,676,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,560,000 after acquiring an additional 644,842 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 643,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,822,000 after purchasing an additional 25,630 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in National Beverage by 41.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 343,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,244,000 after buying an additional 100,889 shares during the last quarter. Yost Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of National Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $15,052,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 237,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,099,000 after acquiring an additional 132,344 shares during the period. 34.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

