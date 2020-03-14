1,085 Shares in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Purchased by Pacitti Group Inc.

Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 35,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 90,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 15,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 6,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SLB. ValuEngine lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.72.

Shares of SLB stock traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.16. 28,980,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,653,822. The company has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of -2.20, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.79.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.38%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.05%.

In related news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $35,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,333.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $34,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,622.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

