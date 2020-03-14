1,985 Shares in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Acquired by PEAK6 Investments LLC

PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UTX. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Get United Technologies alerts:

NYSE:UTX traded up $2.90 on Friday, reaching $105.40. The stock had a trading volume of 16,581,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,671,092. United Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $92.80 and a 12-month high of $158.44. The company has a market cap of $91.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

UTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on United Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. United Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.80.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX).

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.