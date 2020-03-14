$2.25 EPS Expected for Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.25 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.28. Lululemon Athletica reported earnings per share of $1.85 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full year earnings of $4.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $5.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.57 to $5.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lululemon Athletica.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The business had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LULU. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $264.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.57.

LULU traded up $7.62 on Monday, hitting $176.75. 2,914,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,662,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.86. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $141.01 and a 12 month high of $266.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $237.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.99.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 35,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.60, for a total transaction of $7,899,851.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,455.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 37,030 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $7,899,239.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,708.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,970 shares of company stock valued at $22,189,135. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Apriem Advisors increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 1,105 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.