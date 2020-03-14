274 Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Bought by Pacitti Group Inc.

Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 274 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Intuit by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,251,797 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,947,183,000 after acquiring an additional 88,399 shares during the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd grew its position in Intuit by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 2,743,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $718,500,000 after acquiring an additional 214,021 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,888,977 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $494,778,000 after acquiring an additional 76,600 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Intuit by 23.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,406,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $374,166,000 after acquiring an additional 264,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in Intuit by 253.5% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,406,788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Intuit from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Intuit from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Intuit from to in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $312.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Intuit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $305.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.74.

In other news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 112,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.16, for a total value of $29,815,775.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $23.31 on Friday, reaching $261.25. 2,341,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,529,548. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $235.00 and a 1-year high of $306.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $285.78 and its 200-day moving average is $271.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 41.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.99%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.