447 Shares in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Bought by Pacitti Group Inc.

Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 447 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. CLS Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Omar Ishrak acquired 8,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Guggenheim upgraded Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

NYSE MDT traded up $4.42 on Friday, hitting $88.82. 11,768,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,791,427. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.80. The company has a market cap of $119.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $81.46 and a 1-year high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

