498 Shares in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Acquired by Pacitti Group Inc.

Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UTX. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of United Technologies by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 55,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,366,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 7,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 14,004 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Get United Technologies alerts:

NYSE:UTX traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.40. 16,581,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,671,092. The firm has a market cap of $91.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.26. United Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $92.80 and a twelve month high of $158.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.26.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. United Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. United Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.80.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.