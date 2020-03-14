9,181 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Acquired by Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,181 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,878,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,402,142,000 after purchasing an additional 324,493 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,913,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,115,032,000 after buying an additional 338,283 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in AT&T by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,224,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,103,005,000 after buying an additional 203,881 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,601,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,939,000 after acquiring an additional 878,967 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,596,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $687,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T traded up $3.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.47. The stock had a trading volume of 63,785,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,483,578. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.03.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

