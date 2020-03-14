957 Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Bought by Pacitti Group Inc.

Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Breakline Capital LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the fourth quarter worth about $2,899,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 248,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,420,000 after purchasing an additional 45,108 shares during the last quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 7,175,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $416,887,000 after purchasing an additional 412,979 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 622,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,136,000 after purchasing an additional 75,012 shares during the last quarter. 19.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSM stock traded up $3.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.23. The company had a trading volume of 14,491,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,502,613. The firm has a market cap of $270.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $37.18 and a 12 month high of $60.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.70.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $317.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.20 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a $0.4171 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s payout ratio is currently 61.40%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

