Achain Price Tops $0.0036 on Top Exchanges (ACT)

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 14th. Achain has a market cap of $3.45 million and approximately $519,218.00 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Achain coin can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Cobinhood, OKEx and Huobi. Over the last week, Achain has traded 54.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Achain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018608 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.75 or 0.02233705 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00197740 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00042531 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000711 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00026803 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00111826 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain’s launch date was June 25th, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 962,294,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Achain’s official website is www.achain.com . Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Achain

Achain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Kucoin, Sistemkoin, Coinnest, Cobinhood, OKEx, Bitinka, CoinEgg, OOOBTC, Indodax, HitBTC, Koinex and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.