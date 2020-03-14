Adelphoi (ADL) Trading Down 41.1% This Week

Adelphoi (CURRENCY:ADL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 14th. Adelphoi has a total market cap of $105,949.90 and $112.00 worth of Adelphoi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Adelphoi has traded 41.1% lower against the dollar. One Adelphoi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Adelphoi

Adelphoi launched on December 6th, 2016. Adelphoi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,722,224 tokens. Adelphoi’s official Twitter account is @adelphoi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Adelphoi’s official message board is medium.com/adel . Adelphoi’s official website is adel.io . The Reddit community for Adelphoi is /r/Adel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Adelphoi

Adelphoi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adelphoi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adelphoi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adelphoi using one of the exchanges listed above.

