American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,167 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,213 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in American Express were worth $9,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in American Express by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 24,629 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 783 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Titus Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.2% in the third quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 2,815 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $3,750,758.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,310,653.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 4,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total value of $599,405.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,808.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,880,261. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on AXP shares. Stephens downgraded shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.29.

Shares of American Express stock traded up $16.07 on Friday, hitting $99.60. The stock had a trading volume of 12,478,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,992,036. American Express has a 52-week low of $81.81 and a 52-week high of $138.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $80.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.70.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that American Express will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

