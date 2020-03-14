AppCoins 1-Day Volume Tops $43,272.00 (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. One AppCoins token can currently be bought for $0.0197 or 0.00000366 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Binance, BiteBTC and IDEX. Over the last seven days, AppCoins has traded 54.6% lower against the US dollar. AppCoins has a market cap of $1.97 million and approximately $43,272.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018638 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $120.67 or 0.02236576 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00198571 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00042577 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00026788 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00111810 BTC.

AppCoins Token Profile

AppCoins’ launch date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,054,312 tokens. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AppCoins

AppCoins can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Huobi, IDEX, BiteBTC and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

