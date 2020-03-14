Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) CAO Donna A. Henderson Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) CAO Donna A. Henderson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 54,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,044. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE AROC traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.15. 1,716,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,350. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.07. Archrock Inc has a 1-year low of $3.39 and a 1-year high of $11.43. The firm has a market cap of $634.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.98%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AROC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Archrock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,746,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Archrock by 117.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 202,919 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,719 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Archrock by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,991,569 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $222,511,000 after purchasing an additional 841,994 shares during the period. Salient Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Archrock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,951,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Archrock by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 677,243 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,800,000 after purchasing an additional 351,100 shares during the period. 77.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AROC has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on Archrock from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine cut Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

