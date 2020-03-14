Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW) Short Interest Up 141.7% in February

Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 141.7% from the February 13th total of 3,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Aviat Networks stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.55. The stock had a trading volume of 18,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,526. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.54 million, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.93 and its 200 day moving average is $13.80. Aviat Networks has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $16.53.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $56.00 million during the quarter. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aviat Networks will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aviat Networks stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW) by 139.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,595 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,004 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Aviat Networks worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 50.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services worldwide. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

